BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Police Department announced.

Martin Zachary, 40, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, one count each of first-degree and second-degree assault, as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say the domestic-related shooting took place at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Marine Drive and Erie Street.

According to police, a 27-year-old Buffalo woman was pistol-whipped and a 51-year-old Buffalo man received gunshot wounds as a result of the incident. Both were treated at ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

During an immediate investigation, police identified the suspect and took him into custody. A loaded pistol was recovered during the arrest.

Buffalo Police are continuing to investigate the incident.