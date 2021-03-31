BPD employee accused of firing gun into air, threatening woman with it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Police Department employee has been charged with first and second-degree reckless endangerment following a domestic incident on Zelmer St.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials say Eric Pinkston, 27, was involved in a verbal dispute with someone at a residence on the street. During this time, he allegedly went outside and fired a gun into the air multiple times before going back inside.

Officials say he then went back inside and threatened the woman by pointing the gun at her. The gun was legally owned, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Pinkston, who is a cell block attendant, could spend up to seven years in prison if he’s convicted of the charges against him.

After his arraignment, Pinkston was released on his own recognizance. He’ll be back in court on May 28.