BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police said Monday that they were able to recover five stolen vehicles in a four-hour period and arrested three suspects in connection with a vehicle alleged to have been stolen out of Amherst.

Police conducted a stolen vehicle detail with the help of the New York State Police Aviation Unit, which helped track a vehicle on the first block of Stewart Street, where police say the vehicle had been abandoned. The Aviation Unit was used to track the fleeing occupants.

18-year-old Corey Williams was arrested along with an unidentified 16-year-old and an unidentified 17-year-old. All three were charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

In June, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that local police are in “reactive mode” on the issue of stolen vehicles, while the Erie County Sheriff questioned whether police should even chase those who steal Kia and Hyundai cars. It is unclear whether any of the vehicles recovered were either of those makes.

Drivers are encouraged park their cars in safe locations, if they can.