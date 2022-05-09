BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have reportedly taken at least four individuals into custody following a traffic stop and pursuit in which one of the individuals pointed a gun at officers.

According to the BPD, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Main Street and Utica Street. The vehicle reportedly took off, leading a pursuit, during which, one person hung outside the vehicle and pointed a gun at the officers.

The pursuit ended on Oxford Avenue, near W. Ferry Street, where the four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was later impounded.

Charges are being finalized. No further information was provided, but News 4 will provide updates as they become available.