BPD investigating after 21-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times this morning.

Police say the man was shot on the 200 block of French Street just after 11 a.m.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance where the Buffalo man was listed in stable condition.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.