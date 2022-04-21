BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after people were pepper-sprayed at a post-funeral gathering Thursday evening.

Police were called to a community center in the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue at 6:15 p.m. after somebody pepper-sprayed others at the center. When police arrived and tried to break up the crowd, people began to fight, and an officer pepper-sprayed an individual, Buffalo Police told News 4.

At least one person in the fight was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.