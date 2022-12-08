BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a robbery that occurred at Citizens Bank in the Tops on Elmwood Avenue just after 11 a.m.

Police say a male entered the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

Authorities say no note or weapon was displayed.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.