BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight.

Police say a 20-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC just after 12:30 a.m. after being struck by gunfire in the leg area. Police say the victim is listed in stable condition.

According to police, detectives are investigating if the shooting occurred in the vicinity of East Delavan Avenue and Bailey Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.