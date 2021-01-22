BPD investigating Lisbon Ave. shooting, woman struck by gunfire in her home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say a woman appearing in her early 70’s was hit by gunfire in her Lisbon Avenue home.

BPD tells us police responded to the shooting just after 8 p.m. on January 22.

They say the woman “possibly in her early 70’s” was struck by gunfire inside her home in the 500 block of Lisbon Avenue.

She was transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center.

Officials said her injuries appeared “serious in nature.”

Her condition is unknown.

Police ask if you have any information about the shooting to call or text their Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.