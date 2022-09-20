BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on Elmwood Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call at 1:40 a.m. where a male had been struck by gunfire while outside. The 36-year-old male was transported to ECMC for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.