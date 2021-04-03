BPD investigating shooting on Strauss Street that left a man in critical condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after he was shot on Strauss Street in Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

BPD tells us they responded to the 200 block of Strauss Street just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning where they found a 48-year-old Buffalo man who had been shot.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was initially listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

If you any information about the shooting Buffalo Police ask you to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.