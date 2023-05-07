BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital, city officials announced.

Officials say police responded to a call just before 9:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Brayton Street, where they located a male who had been struck by gunfire while outside.

The victim was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.