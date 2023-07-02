BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting incident after a male arrived at Buffalo General Hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning, city officials announced.

Officials say the 23-year-old male arrived at Buffalo General in a civilian vehicle around 6 a..m. The victim was later transferred to ECMC where he’s listed in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating if the shooting happened in the 500 block of Fargo Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.