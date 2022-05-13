BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 49-year-old Erie County woman is facing animal abuse charges after SPCA investigators found cats, dogs, horses and chickens on her property without access to food and water.

Jesika Bristol-Glor, 49, was arraigned Thursday on nine counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance and 40 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal.

An animal neglect report tipped off investigators with the SPCA Serving Erie County to Bristol-Glor’s Brant Farnham Road home. On April 4, 2022, investigators visited the home for a welfare check and provided tips on improving care for the animals, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

A second welfare check on April 20 showed investigators that care for the animals hadn’t improved and a search warrant was issued.

On April 22, at around 10 a.m., investigators executed the search warrant at Bristol-Glor’s property and found three cats, eight dogs, three horses and 32 chickens in dirty conditions without food and water access, the DA’s Office said. Nine chickens were “severely emaciated,” and all the animals were seized and are in SPCA custody.

Bristol-Glor was released on her own recognizance, and Brant Town Justice Jeffrey Gier issued an order preventing the 49-year-old from owning animals while the case is pending.

She’ll be back in court on June 9 at 6 p.m.

An arrest warrant is out for Bristol-Glor’s husband who’s also charged in the case.

“I want the residents of Erie County to know that my office is committed to protecting the welfare of all animals,” said Erie County DA John Flynn. “This defendant is accused of failing to provide food and water to more than 40 animals living on her property. Animal neglect is a crime. When you bring an animal into your home, you are responsible for their care. I want to thank our partners at the SPCA for their work in this investigation and the many services that they provide to help animals in our community.”

“The SPCA Serving Erie County works together with the community to ensure all animals are treated humanely, with respect, and that includes farm animals,” added SPCA President/CEO Cait Daly. “The fact that District Attorney Flynn and his team stand behind ending cruelty to animals of all types reminds us once again of why we are so proud to serve this county. This particular instance involved work and assistance from various organizations and individuals, and it’s inspiring to witness this community working together as a team, expressing zero tolerance for any form of animal cruelty.”