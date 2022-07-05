BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 63-year-old man is recovering after being shot while riding his bicycle early Tuesday morning on Walden Avenue near Genesee Street.

Buffalo Police responded to the 100 block of Walden Avenue just after 1 a.m. to investigate the shooting.

According to BPD detectives, the man from Buffalo was shot while riding his bike. He was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he’s in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.