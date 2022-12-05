BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo charity CEO is facing up to a year in prison after she pleaded guilty to a tax charge, the U.S. Attorney announced Monday.

According to authorities, 66-year-old Jacqueline Mines, who was the founder of the charity organization Helping Families and Children in America, used over $61,000 from a company checking account for personal expenses in 2018. Authorities also say she failed to file a federal income tax return of pay federal income tax during 2018. The total tax loss was $18,842.71. She was charged with willful failure to file an income tax return.

Mines founded the organization in 2006 and served as president and CEO through at least 2018.

She faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine when she is sentenced on April 5, 2023.