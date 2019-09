BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A City Honors teacher was arrested Thursday by the FBI on charges related to child pornography, News 4 has confirmed.

Peter Hingston, 59, of Amherst is charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and possession of an image of child pornography.

Hingston allegedly used a GoPro camera to record female students, and prosecutors stated that several students came forward.