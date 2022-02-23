BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo couple pleaded guilty on drug conspiracy charges Wednesday after an alleged 2019 heroin sale led the death of a 24-year-old man.

Genesis Tolentino-Cruz, 28, and Orlando Albert-Arroyo, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, which could result in a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, Buffalo Police found the 24-year-old deceased after responding to a Feb. 27, 2019 drug overdose call. His girlfriend told officers that she met Cruz and Arroyo at a Cheektowaga gas station the day before the man’s death to purchase heroin, some of which she and the man used. She said when she woke up the next morning, she found him dead as a result of overdose.

In March and April 2019, investigators reportedly made six controlled purchases of heroin from Cruz and Arroyo. On April 19 that year, a federal search warrant was executed at their residence and heroin, a rifle, a pistol, ammunition and drug processing items were seized.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.