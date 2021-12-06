Buffalo gang member sentenced to life in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo gang member is going to prison for the rest of his life.
Dalvon Curry learned his fate today, as he was convicted of killing one man in 2015 and another in 2017.
Federal prosecutors say he was a “shooter” for the “Cash Been Long Brothers for Life” gang, which operated out of the Town Gardens Complex in Buffalo.
Twelve other members of that gang have also been convicted and sentenced.
