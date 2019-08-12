Buffalo heroin dealer sentenced for deadly ‘fire’ heroin cocktail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the very first drug dealers to be charged in Western New York following the death of a drug user was sentenced Monday to more than 21 years in prison.

Aaron McDuffie’s case was unusual because he was accused of cutting heroin with butyryl fentanyl, a substance similar to fentanyl but new to the area in 2015 It didn’t fall under New York’s controlled substance laws, so it wasn’t yet on the books, meaning the federal government had to assist.

Police said McDuffie referred to the drug as “fire”, and that it caused the overdose deaths of a Cheektowaga man and a West Seneca man on separate occasions, one in June 2015 and the other in Nov. 2016.

Undercover officers arrested McDuffie in Buffalo in Nov. 2016.

While no amount of jail time will ever bring back an overdose victim, aggressive prosecutions such as this, which result in long prison sentences, serve: to protect our community, by ensuring that this defendant will not have the opportunity to fatally poison anyone else in our community for a very long time. U.S. Attorney James Kennedy in a statement