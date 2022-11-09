BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Wednesday morning for assaulting his defense attorney at Erie County Correctional Facility, the Erie County District Attorney said.

It is alleged that on September 27, 38-year-old Londarr Ward assaulted his defense attorney at the facility by punching him multiple times. He was charged with assault.

Ward was in custody at the facility for four robberies that occurred in Cheektowaga and Amherst in February and March of 2021. He was arraigned on those crimes this past June. If convicted on one count of robbery, he faces up to 25 years in prison. If convicted on two or more, he faces up to 50 years in prison.

The alleged assault could get Ward up to seven years in prison.

He is scheduled to return to court on both cases on November 23. He is being held without bail.