Buffalo man accused of attacking woman with samurai sword

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on felony charges of assault and attempted murder after prosecutors say he attacked a woman with a samurai sword.

Officials say the incident occurred on March 27.

During that night, shortly before 10 p.m., Benjamin Frost, Sr., 59, allegedly attacked the woman inside an apartment at the Kenfield Homes on Edison Ave.

The victim was taken to ECMC for severe cuts to her head, arms, hand, thigh and back.

She is still recovering.

Frost, who will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on October 8, remains held in custody on $250,000 bail.

If convicted, he could spend up to 25 years in prison.