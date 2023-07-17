BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is accused of biting a federal officer during a search warrant last week, the U.S. Attorney announced Monday.

Authorities say that on July 6, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted a package containing over 460 grams of cocaine mailed from the U.S. Virgin Islands to a residence on Koons Avenue in Buffalo.

Authorities conducted a controlled delivery on July 11 with “sham” cocaine. After the package was accepted, a search warrant was conducted, during which 22-year-old Jenay Cepeda-Nieves allegedly refused to follow commands and fought back while being taken into custody.

During this, he allegedly bit a Customs and Border Protecting Taskforce Officer on the leg, causing pain and bruising.

He is charged with assaulting a federal officer. If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.