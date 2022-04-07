BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo man charged with dragging an 80-year-old woman while trying to steal her purse remains in jail after appearing before a judge on one of four cases against him.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said 32-year-old Michael Sawyer was arraigned on several charges, including strangulation, assault and grand larceny in a domestic case.

The DA’s office said on April 1, Sawyer punched, slapped and choked a woman until she passed out, all in front of two children. The woman suffered a concussion and other injuries.

Sawyer then allegedly took the victim’s phone and vehicle. He then drove that stolen vehicle just days later, when attempting to steal a purse from an 80-year-old woman in a tops parking lot on Harlem Road on Tuesday. That woman is in the ICU following that assault.

DA John Flynn said Sawyer is known for fleeing from police and is currently also facing two misdeamenors for it. Flynn said he takes those cases seriously as well.

The fact of the matter is, he took off twice, and taking off from police, in and of itself, is serious to me. So, I am very glad we caught him, even though they are only misdemeanor charges, I told my assistant DA that we’re going to offer no plea. He either pleas to the misdemeanors or he goes to trial,” Flynn said.

Saywer will be back in Buffalo and Cheektowaga courts next week for his two felony hearings.