BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday on two felony charges.
Jonathan Whitsett was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
On June 18, Whitsett allegedly shot his boyfriend with an illegal gun inside his vehicle on Bailey Avenue. The victim, 36-year-old William P. Cobb, III, was transported to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.
Whitsett was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled at this time.
If convicted, Whitsett faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.