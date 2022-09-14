BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday on two felony charges.

Jonathan Whitsett was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On June 18, Whitsett allegedly shot his boyfriend with an illegal gun inside his vehicle on Bailey Avenue. The victim, 36-year-old William P. Cobb, III, was transported to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

Whitsett was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled at this time.

If convicted, Whitsett faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.