BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Sunday after allegedly causing the death of a teenager on Fisher Street just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Kel Leed Alexander, 21, was arraigned on one count of manslaughter in the second degree, a Class C felony, after it was alleged that he recklessly fired a shot from a handgun and hit a 16-year-old male victim on the left side of the head inside Alexander’s residence.

Alexander is scheduled to return for a felony hearing Thursday at 2 p.m. He was remanded without bail.