BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who is facing murder charges related to a 2019 triple murder learned his fate on a separate gun charge.
40-year-old Ernest Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a gun charge. According to authorities, on July 26, 2020, Green was seen on video running away from the Towne Gardens Housing Complex in Buffalo shortly after a shooting incident during which a vehicle crashed into a tree. The gun was found five blocks from the location of the shooting.
Green is a three-time felony offender, having been convicted in 2004 and 2010, making it illegal for him to carry a firearm. In this incident, he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The Erie County District Attorney’s office says that Green is also facing charges related to the 2019 murders of Danielle Cretacci, Bethany Malloy and Shaquiel St. John.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.