BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who is facing murder charges related to a 2019 triple murder learned his fate on a separate gun charge.

40-year-old Ernest Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a gun charge. According to authorities, on July 26, 2020, Green was seen on video running away from the Towne Gardens Housing Complex in Buffalo shortly after a shooting incident during which a vehicle crashed into a tree. The gun was found five blocks from the location of the shooting.

Green is a three-time felony offender, having been convicted in 2004 and 2010, making it illegal for him to carry a firearm. In this incident, he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says that Green is also facing charges related to the 2019 murders of Danielle Cretacci, Bethany Malloy and Shaquiel St. John.