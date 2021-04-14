Buffalo man accused of stealing bronze statues from Forest Lawn Cemetery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Buffalo is being accused of stealing bronze statues from Forest Lawn Cemetery.

41-year-old Michael Piscitello is facing several felony charges including grand larceny and possession of the stolen property.

The Erie County district attorney says the thefts happened in January, February and April.

One of the statues was valued at $100,000 and the district attorney says Piscitello tried selling the statues as scrap metal.

He’s free right now and due to be back in court in June.