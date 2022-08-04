BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man who allegedly threatened on Twitter to kill Black people at Buffalo-area grocery stores has been arrested, charged and conditionally released.

Rolik Walker, 24, of Buffalo, was charged with making an interstate threat. Walker created a Twitter account under the name “@ConklinHero,” two days after the May 14 racially motivated attack at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.

The accused gunman in the May 14 attack is originally from Conklin, N.Y.

Rolik is accused of using this account to post that he and his “associates” planned on targeting Buffalo-area grocery stores and were “only looking to kill blacks,” according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Walker tried to hide the origin of the Twitter account by using an app that masks IP addresses, the complaint said.

Walker went before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer for an initial appearance and was released on conditions. He could spend a maximum of five years in prison and be fined $250,000.