BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Buffalo says he was the getaway driver for three armed robberies at credit unions.

Adrian Applewhite has pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated bank robbery. The first one happened in 2017 in Evans, but no money was taken.

The second and third hold-ups were in 2019 in Lackawanna and Clarence. The thieves got away with $450,000 after those stick-ups.

Applewhite is facing a maximum of life in prison.