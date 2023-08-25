BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man faces up to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing tens of thousands of images of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Tini E. Ross’s office announced Friday.

Patrick Malloy, 33, admitted to the charges following a June 24 law enforcement search of his residence that turned up several electronic devices containing approximately 28,000 images of child pornography, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell T. Ippolito, Jr.

Among the seized material were sexually explicit images of prepubescent minors under the age of 12.

Malloy will be sentenced on Dec. 6.