BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to a killing another man while he was stopped at a red light in October 2022, the Erie County DA said Thursday.
45-year-old Mujihad Miller admitted to shooting 30-year-old John “Rico” Walker, Jr. in the head while Walker was stopped at a red light at the intersection of William Street and Hickory Street on the afternoon of Oct. 16, 2022. Walker died a few days later at ECMC.
Miller pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.
He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 9, 2024.
