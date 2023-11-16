BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to a killing another man while he was stopped at a red light in October 2022, the Erie County DA said Thursday.

45-year-old Mujihad Miller admitted to shooting 30-year-old John “Rico” Walker, Jr. in the head while Walker was stopped at a red light at the intersection of William Street and Hickory Street on the afternoon of Oct. 16, 2022. Walker died a few days later at ECMC.

Miller pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 9, 2024.