BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter Thursday for fatally injuring his girlfriend’s infant son, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Nasir Jackson, 21, admitted to recklessly engaging in conduct that caused the death of the baby, according to officials.
Officials say the crime occurred while Jackson was caring for 7-month-old Ocean Reed at a hotel room in the Town of Tonawanda. The infant was unresponsive when he was brought to Kenmore Mercy Hospital and later died from his injuries on Dec. 10, 2021.
It was later determined that the baby died from blunt force trauma to his head and neck.
Jackson faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 15.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.