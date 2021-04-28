Buffalo man admits to making false 911 call resulting in serious crash involving a BPD officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — William Gray, 60, of Buffalo pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge for making a false 911 call to Buffalo Police that resulted in a serious crash.

The Buffalo native pleaded guilty to one count of falsely reporting an incident.

Gray claimed there was a person with a knife on Wyoming Avenue. While responding to the April 15, 2020 call, a Buffalo Police officer’s patrol car, with their emergency lights flashing, collided with another vehicle on Main Street near Benwood Avenue. The crash also injured two pedestrians, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

The BPD officer, two people in the other vehicle and two pedestrians were all transported to a hospital. Everyone was treated and released, except one pedestrian who continues to recover from their injuries.

Gray admitted to making the false 911 call “that resulted in serious physical injury as a result of a crash involving an emergency vehicle that was responding to the defendant’s false report of a person with a knife.”

The 60-year-old will be back in court for sentencing on July 12 at 10:30 a.m. facing a maximum of seven years in prison. Gray remains released on his own recognizance.