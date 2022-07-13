BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 46-year-old Buffalo man admitted to narcotics conspiracy in court Friday for selling heroin and fentanyl.

Steven Gonzalez, who goes by several names, including Steven Hernandez, conspired with others to sell heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl between June 2019 and September 2019.

An unnamed co-conspirator in the case helped Gonzalez sell the narcotics and arrange drug deals, driving the 46-year-old to the transactions, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Gonzalez also gave his co-conspirator heroin and fentanyl for personal use.

On a July 17, 2019 call monitored by investigators, the co-conspirator spoke with Gonzalez about his sworn testimony regarding the overdose of a person identified as L.K. The call revealed the co-conspirator believed that investigators didn’t believe his story accusing a supplier named “Freddy.”

Gonzalez advised him to “stick to the same story that you’ve been telling them,” according to the USAO.

On September 24, 2019, 19 grams of heroin were recovered from Gonzalez when investigators executed a search warrant at a West Avenue home. It’s believed Gonzalez used the West Avenue address to traffic drugs.

Gonzalez was slapped with an indictment by a federal grand jury on conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking by coercion, and drug distribution charges. Those charges are pending.

Gonzalez could spend 20 years behind bars and a fine of $1,000,000 on the narcotics conspiracy charges.

It’s not yet known when the Buffalo man will be sentenced.