BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man admitted to making threats towards several local stores in the days following the Tops mass shooting in 2022, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Prosecutors say that 25-year-old Rolik Walker posted a threat on Twitter under the username “@ConklinHero” about “targeting” stores in the area and “Only looking to kill blacks” on May 16, 2022, two days following the shooting. The threats caused one store to close early.

The shooter in the attack is originally from Conklin, N.Y.

He had used an app on his cell phone to mask his IP address, but the FBI was able to link the account to his residence.

He pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate threat. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on December 1.