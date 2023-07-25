BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man admitted to making threats towards several local stores in the days following the Tops mass shooting in 2022, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.
Prosecutors say that 25-year-old Rolik Walker posted a threat on Twitter under the username “@ConklinHero” about “targeting” stores in the area and “Only looking to kill blacks” on May 16, 2022, two days following the shooting. The threats caused one store to close early.
The shooter in the attack is originally from Conklin, N.Y.
He had used an app on his cell phone to mask his IP address, but the FBI was able to link the account to his residence.
He pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate threat. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on December 1.
Latest Posts
- Buffalo man admits to posting threats after Tops mass shooting
- Hamburg school bus provider seeks new applicants amid nationwide driver shortage
- Elmwood Taco & Subs now open for breakfast after extending hours
- Amherst Police searching for missing endangered teen
- Buffalo Irish Festival coming to Outer Harbor
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.