Buffalo man who allegedly defrauded Medicaid out of $7,000 indicted on healthcare fraud charges

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending the automated registration of website names that include words or phrases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to combat coronavirus-related fraud. Los Angeles-based Namecheap Inc. made the pledge after a federal judge in Texas on Sunday, March 22, 2020, ordered the takedown of a website the U.S. Department of Justice accused of stealing credit card information while offering fake coronavirus vaccine kits. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saleh Mozeb, 65, of Buffalo, was indicted on healthcare fraud charges Thursday. He allegedly defrauded Medicaid for services that weren’t performed by his medical transportation business.

Mozeb is the co-owner of Great Lake Transportation, which primarily provides clients with rides to and from methadone clinics in the Buffalo region, according to the United States Attorney’s office. The non-emergency transportation service employs about 20 drivers and owns a fleet of around 15 vehicles.

The USAO tells us between that September 2016 and December 2020, employees of Great Lake filed fraudulent reimbursement claims to Medicaid for transportation services provided by Mozeb that allegedly never took place. We’re told the company also billed individual trips as group trips, typically yielding higher reimbursements. Medicaid lost over $7,000 as a result.

If convicted on the healthcare fraud charge, Mozeb faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.