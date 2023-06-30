BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday after he allegedly assaulted a victim with a wooden board and his fists, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Richard Frazier, 35, was charged with first-degree attempted assault, two counts of second-degree assault and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or disabled person.

Officials say at around 11 p.m. on April 14, Frazier assaulted the 29-year-old victim by beating him repeatedly with his fists and a wooden board on East Utica Street. The victim was found unconscious the next morning with injuries to his head and jaw. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC and continues to recover.

Fraizer will return for a pre-trial conference on July 17 and continues to be held without bail. He faces a maximum of 15 years.