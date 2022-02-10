Buffalo man arraigned on aggravated vehicular homicide charge for crash that killed a Pennsylvania man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Thursday morning for a deadly December crash that claimed a 47-year-old Pennsylvania man’s life.

Justice C. Coniglio, 31, of Buffalo, appeared in court on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of second-degree manslaughter.

The charges stem from December 1, 2021, around 11:15 p.m., when it’s alleged Coniglio was driving fast east on Clinton Street in Buffalo under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. That’s when the 31-year-old rear-ended James Boyd of Pennsylvania’s vehicle stopped at the intersection of Babcock Street. The impact pushed Boyd’s vehicle into the back of another stopped vehicle, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Boyd died from his injuries from the collision.

Coniglio was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.

Coniglio will be back in court on February 17 at 2:00 p.m. He’s held without bail.

If he’s convicted on all charges, Justice Coniglio will spend a maximum of 25 years in prison.