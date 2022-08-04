BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A serial burglar in Buffalo was indicted on two more burglaries on Monday morning, on top of five he has already pleaded guilty to since February.

Police say that 36-year-old Jason L. Tyus of Buffalo committed two burglaries on July 31, one on the 1400 block of Kensington Ave. He allegedly broke the front window, damaged the cash register and stole cash from a pizzeria. Later that day, Tyus allegedly again broke a window at a gas station on the 1400 block of Kensington Ave. and stole the cash register, which police say they found on Hewitt Ave.

Police say when he was arrested, they found a glass stem that contained suspected crack cocaine residue in his jacket pocket.

From the first burglary, Tyus was charged with one count of burglary, one count of criminal mischief, one count of petit larceny and one count of criminal possession of stolen property.

From the second burglary, he was charged with one count of grand larceny, one count of criminal mischief, one count of burglary, one count of criminal possession of stolen property and one count of criminal possession of controlled substance.

These burglaries occurred while Tyus was waiting for sentencing on five more burglaries: one on February 10, two on February 12 and one each on March 9 and April 8. He pleaded guilty on June 28 and released to undergo mental health treatment while pending sentence. If he had completed the program successfully, he was eligible to withdraw his plea and plead guilty to lesser charges.

He is scheduled to return to court for a felony hearing on both cases on Friday morning. If convicted of the highest charge in each case, he faces up to seven years in prison. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office is filing a motion and seeking a return date to request that the defendant’s release be revoked.