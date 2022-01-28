Buffalo man arraigned on homicide charge after car crash resulting in death of baby

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKOTWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday morning on one count of criminally negligent homicide, a Class E felony, after police say he caused a car crash that resulted in the death of a baby.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Gino Michael Cesar, 19, allegedly crossed into a right-turn lane and ran a red light while speeding on Genesee Street, at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road in Cheektowaga on Dec. 13 around 8:15 p.m. Cesar’s car then crashed into another vehicle, resulting in the death of a 6-month-old child who was in the vehicle Cesar hit.

Another passenger in the victims’ vehicle suffered a broken leg, while the driver and two additional passengers suffered minor injuries. Cesar and four passengers in his car also sustained minor injuries.

A felony hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 31 at 9:30 a.m. Cesar was held on $50,000 bail.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now