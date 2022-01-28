Buffalo man arraigned on homicide charge after car crash resulting in death of baby

CHEEKOTWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday morning on one count of criminally negligent homicide, a Class E felony, after police say he caused a car crash that resulted in the death of a baby.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Gino Michael Cesar, 19, allegedly crossed into a right-turn lane and ran a red light while speeding on Genesee Street, at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road in Cheektowaga on Dec. 13 around 8:15 p.m. Cesar’s car then crashed into another vehicle, resulting in the death of a 6-month-old child who was in the vehicle Cesar hit.

Another passenger in the victims’ vehicle suffered a broken leg, while the driver and two additional passengers suffered minor injuries. Cesar and four passengers in his car also sustained minor injuries.

A felony hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 31 at 9:30 a.m. Cesar was held on $50,000 bail.