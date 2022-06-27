BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on an indictment Friday in Erie County Court, after being found in possession of a “ghost gun” and wearing a bullet-resistant body vest, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Joshua Gotthart, 29, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, and one count of unlawful wearing of a body vest, a Class E felony.

Gotthart was the subject of a Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit investigation. According to the BPD, Gotthart left his residence in a vehicle on April 28 just before 9 a.m. while he was the subject of a search warrant. He was pulled over and taken into custody without incident.

Upon taking Gotthart into custody, investigators reportedly found an illegal, loaded “ghost gun” on his right hip and said he was also wearing body armor.

The BPD Intelligence Unit then executed the search warrant at Gotthart’s residence, where they allegedly recovered three unregistered handguns, 17 long rifles, eight shotguns and magazines, as well as gun-making tools and a large amount of ammunition in various locations inside the house.

One of the long rifles found was reportedly partially disassembled, but according to investigators, fit the definition of an assault weapon when reassembled.

Gotthart is scheduled to return to court on July 11 for a pre-trial conference. He remains held on bail set at $150,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond. If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.