BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned on a murder charge on Friday for an alleged fatal shooting in January, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

39-year-old Louis Goforth is accused of fatally shooting another 39-year-old man on the 200 block of East Ferry Street around 4:30 a.m. on January 22.

Goforth is facing one count of second-degree murder. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

He will return to court on Wednesday.