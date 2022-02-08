Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge following April armed robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arraigned on a murder charge following an incident on East Delavan Avenue last April.

Corey Bell, 32, was arraigned Tuesday on an indictment, charging him with one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony.

Just after 6 p.m. on April 24, 2021, Bell, along with co-defendant Daiquin Gray, allegedly robbed and shot Marques Robinson, 38, outside a store on East Delavan Avenue, near Grider Street. Robinson was filling his vehicle with gas when he was shot, and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Gray is accused of intentionally firing multiple shots at Robinson during the robbery. According to police, Robinson collapsed as he attempted to run from the attack and upon falling, Gray stole the victim’s gold chain from around his neck.

Bell is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m. and faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. Gray was arraigned on the indictment in December and is scheduled to return to court March 11 at 9:30 a.m., where he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. Both men remain held without bail.