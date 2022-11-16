BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month.

It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on Cambridge Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed her during the argument. After, the defendant allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another male.

The female died on Nov. 11.

He was initially arraigned on Nov. 9, charged with assault in the second and third degree, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. He was arraigned on the murder charge on Nov. 12.

He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.