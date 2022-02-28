BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Monday on a murder charge stemming from a May 2021 incident.

Jonathan Williams, 31, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony. Williams allegedly shot the victim, Thomas Martin, 48, multiple times outside a tavern on Grimes Street around 1:30 a.m. on May 16. Martin reportedly died at the scene.

Williams’ next court date has not been scheduled. He is held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.