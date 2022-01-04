Buffalo man arraigned on terroristic threat charges after disturbance at local church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arraigned on one count of making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony, according to Erie County DA John Flynn.

According to the DA’s office, Roberto Echevarria, 29, allegedly caused a disturbance at a church near the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and Grant Street by shouting at the pastor and threatening to kill the people inside on Dec. 19. Echevarria left the building without incident.

An issue of protection has been issued by Judge Kevin Keane on behalf of the pastor, prohibiting Echevarria from being near the church.

Echevarria is scheduled to return for a felony hearing on Jan. 10 at 9:30 a.m. Because the charge is non-qualifying for bail, he was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted of the charge, Echevarria faces a maximum of seven years in prison.