BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Sunday on multiple weapons charges, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Monday afternoon.

Sean M. Brown, 54, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

While serving a temporary extreme risk protection order at 6 a.m. on Nov. 12, Buffalo Police allegedly recovered a rifle, handgun and ammunition illegally possessed by Brown.

Brown faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and will return Nov. 17 for a felony hearing.