Buffalo man arrested after attempted robbery of Jamestown store

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jamestown Police arrested Lester L. Santiago, 18, of Buffalo as a suspect in the robbery of a Dollar General Store in Jamestown on January 20.

Police tell us they responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the Dollar General at 226 Winsor Street in Jamestown. We’re told Santiago was still in the store when the authorities took him into custody.

Officials say Santiago “reportedly advised the clerk at the register that he had a gun and that he wanted the register opened.” Police say a gun was not displayed or found on Santiago.

He was taken to Jamestown City Jail and is being held for arraignment on charges of Attempted Robbery.