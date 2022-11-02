CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with crimes against children, New York State Police announced Wednesday.
Jose DeJesus, 38, was charged with promoting sexual performance by a child and possessing sexual performance by a child, both felonies, after a crimes against children investigation determined that DeJesus had possessed and shared child pornography.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
